Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 12656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

