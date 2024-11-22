BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

BJ opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

