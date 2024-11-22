Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $550.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.57 and a 200 day moving average of $461.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $551.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

