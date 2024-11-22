Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $203.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.