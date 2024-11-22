Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 6.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 273,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,755,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.