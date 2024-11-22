Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,838,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,030,400 shares.The stock last traded at $68.25 and had previously closed at $66.16.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after acquiring an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

