Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.0 %

BBGI stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.