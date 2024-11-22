Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.0 %
BBGI stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
