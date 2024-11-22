Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 136,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Trading Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.
About Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V)
East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.
