Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.61 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 261.45 ($3.29). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 255.85 ($3.22), with a volume of 27,227,863 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.47).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BARC

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.23. The firm has a market cap of £38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($136,370.05). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($342,963.57). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.