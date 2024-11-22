Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,630 shares of company stock worth $148,515. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 79.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 272,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

