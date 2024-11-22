AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.03. Approximately 964,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,695,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZEK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $285,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.