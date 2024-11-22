Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Trading 8.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.50. Approximately 17,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.28.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

