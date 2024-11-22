AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 1132070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,410,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,835,268.40. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last three months. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

