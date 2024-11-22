AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.04 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.03 ($0.14). 113,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 204,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.93 ($0.13).

AUTO1 Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

