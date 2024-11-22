Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

