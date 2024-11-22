Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Sells $3,727,937.10 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,739.68. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 20,512,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 268,896 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

