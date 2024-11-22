Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 12344497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).
Arc Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.71.
Arc Minerals Company Profile
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
