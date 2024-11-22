Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.95), with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.50 ($11.17).
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £140.04 million, a P/E ratio of 460.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.61.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.