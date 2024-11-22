Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.95), with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.50 ($11.17).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £140.04 million, a P/E ratio of 460.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.61.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.