Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $29.95. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 2,867,099 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $269,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,025.46. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

