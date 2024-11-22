Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

