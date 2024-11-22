Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 79,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,360,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.31.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
