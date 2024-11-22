Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 79,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,360,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

About Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 2,699,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,226 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

