ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.81 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

