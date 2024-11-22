Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 866.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.13.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 18.2 %

MSTR stock opened at $387.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.65 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

