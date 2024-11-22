AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 11.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $340.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.83 and a 12-month high of $344.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

