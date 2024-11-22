AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $226.90 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $312,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,947,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,656,960.30. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,550 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,801 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

