Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

