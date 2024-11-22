Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

