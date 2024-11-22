Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

HEICO Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.82. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The trade was a 37.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.