Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 89,512 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,688.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 454,080 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

