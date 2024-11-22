Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,772 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $90,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $88.82 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,426. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,074,681. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

