Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. 435,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,402,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $649.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,275,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

