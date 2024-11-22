ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 420 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,814.88. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

