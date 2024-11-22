Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.