Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

