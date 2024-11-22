Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.12 ($41.18) and traded as high as €44.13 ($46.45). Accor shares last traded at €44.06 ($46.38), with a volume of 464,034 shares trading hands.
Accor Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.15.
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
