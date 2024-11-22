Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $7.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 637,581 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ABL. TD Cowen started coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $578.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

