49 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,448,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,228,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

