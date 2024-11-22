374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) CFO Buys $12,500.00 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) CFO Adrienne Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,762 shares in the company, valued at $89,702.50. This represents a 16.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. 374Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 26.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

