190 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.13.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 18.2 %

MSTR opened at $387.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.65 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.