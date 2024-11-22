114,450 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.40 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

