WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.22. 80,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 227,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

