Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.66.

WSM stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $181.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

