Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Warehouse REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.07). 790,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,192. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.
About Warehouse REIT
