Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.07). 790,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,192. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.