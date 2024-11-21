Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $97.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.01. Approximately 4,785,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,790,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.49.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

