Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

