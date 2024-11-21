Vodafone Group Public Limited Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.