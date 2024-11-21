Vodafone Group Public Limited Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
