Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 1,073,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.