Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.22. 501,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,115,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

VSTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,593 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vestis by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,631,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,413 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Vestis by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vestis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,156,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vestis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

