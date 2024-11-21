Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 143372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Vertex Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 290.61, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,220.90. This represents a 99.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,103,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,339.30. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,289,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,872,224. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

