Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Acquires 3,500 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky bought 3,500 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,495. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $183.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

